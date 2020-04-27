Tokyo International Film Festival Coverage Indie Reviews Action Movies Indie Features Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
We Are One Film Festival: Tribeca And YouTube to Launch Free Virtual Film Festival For Charity
Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have announced a virtual film festival called We Are One: A Global Film Festival which will run at the end of May and into the first week of June.
Over the run of We Are One films that played at festivals like Cannes, Venice, London, Toronto, Berlin, Sundance and Tokyo, or films that did not receive global exposure will screen at YouTube.com/WeAreOne. No new films will debut during the week as they still have a chance at world premiere status at future festivals.
The films will screen for free - features, documentaries, shorts, music, comedy and conversations - and there will be a 'Donate’ feature. Money raised to benefit the WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
The programme has not been announced yet. The full schedule will be announced closer to the virtual event date.
“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal, who alongside Robert De Niro recently sent out a letter to festivals canvassing their support.“All of the world needs healing right now. We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” said Robert Kyncl, chief business officer at YouTube. “Along with Tribeca Enterprises and our incredible partners, we are bringing fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming each of these festivals provides as part of our ten-day long event. It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux added, “We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival.” Screen Daily
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.