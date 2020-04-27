We Are One Film Festival: Tribeca And YouTube to Launch Free Virtual Film Festival For Charity

Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have announced a virtual film festival called We Are One: A Global Film Festival which will run at the end of May and into the first week of June.

Over the run of We Are One films that played at festivals like Cannes, Venice, London, Toronto, Berlin, Sundance and Tokyo, or films that did not receive global exposure will screen at YouTube.com/WeAreOne . No new films will debut during the week as they still have a chance at world premiere status at future festivals.

The films will screen for free - features, documentaries, shorts, music, comedy and conversations - and there will be a 'Donate’ feature. Money raised to benefit the WHO's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The programme has not been announced yet. The full schedule will be announced closer to the virtual event date.