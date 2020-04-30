Tom Savini to Guest on This Week's THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGSS

The new season of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs was off to a roaring start last week with guest stars Christ Jericho and Kelli Maroney and this week proves to be just as, if not more special.

Horror movie legend Tom Savini will guest star on tomorrow evening's broadcast. Savini really does not need an introdcution, does he? A master of special effects, Savini is also an actor, director and stuntman. He is an all-encompasing horror professional.

What's left is to guess what movie from his lengthy career he will be co-hosting.