Tom Savini to Guest on This Week's THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGSS
The new season of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs was off to a roaring start last week with guest stars Christ Jericho and Kelli Maroney and this week proves to be just as, if not more special.
Horror movie legend Tom Savini will guest star on tomorrow evening's broadcast. Savini really does not need an introdcution, does he? A master of special effects, Savini is also an actor, director and stuntman. He is an all-encompasing horror professional.
What's left is to guess what movie from his lengthy career he will be co-hosting.
‘SULTAN OF SPLATTER’ TOM SAVINI TO GUEST ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF ‘THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS’Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today that horror movie legend and makeup FX master Tom Savini will make a special appearance on the next episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, streaming Friday, May 1, at 9PM ET.Dubbed ”the Sultan of Splatter” for his groundbreaking FX work on influential ‘70s and ‘80s films like Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13th and Creepshow, Savini has also made a name for himself as a stuntman, actor (From Dusk ‘til Dawn), director (including the 1990 version of Night of the Living Dead and the story “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” in last year’s Creepshow series) and teacher. Savini will be joining Briggs to discuss one of his notable iconic ‘80s films. Shudder members interested in Savini’s life and career can learn more in the documentary Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini, available to stream now.Savini’s appearance will follow a season premiere episode that featured two special guests, co-host AEW wrestling superstar Chris Jericho presenting notorious cult film Bloodsucking Freaks, and actor Kelli Maroney on hand to discuss her work in Chopping Mall and other beloved ‘80s drive-in classics. New episodes of The Last Drive-In premiere every Friday.
