Terror Films Teams With Watch Movies Now! to Release Four Free Horror Films in April

During this time companies are stepping up to make content available to those of us who have committed to staying home to flatten the curve and lessen the demand on our local health services during this time of the pandemic.

Terror Films is teaming up with the AVOD (Advertisement based video on demand for those of you keeping score at home) YouTube channel Watch Movies Now! to makes its library available online, free of charge, nearly worldwide in most cases.

The fun starts this Friday, April 10th with The Bone Box. Each week after another film will drop on the channel: Dead Body (4/17), After Dark (4/24) and The Chair (4/29).

This should help break up your isolation and stay-at-home periods through to the end of the month.