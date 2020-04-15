TCM Classic Film Festival 2020: There's No Place Like Home

In April 2010, cable channel Turner Classic Movies (TCM) held its first Classic Film Festival, an event that has become a yearly gathering in Hollywood for devotees of seeing classic titles on the big screen in the company of fellow film fans.

This year, the festival is offering a "Special Home Edition," which it describes as "an on-air celebration of TCM Classic Film Festival movies and moments from the past decade that fans can enjoy from the comfort of their homes." Initially, I thought this was rather counter-intuitive, since the original idea, I would gather, was propelled by the unique pleasures of the cinematic experience, i.e. 'wouldn't it be cool to see a favorite and/or never-seen film from the past on a big screen.'

Looking over the schedule, however, I can see the merits of the program, since it will also feature in-person conversations from past festivals. It "begins April 16 at 8pm continuing until April 19 on TCM and will include TCM hosts, special guests and events to watch on-air and follow on social media."

Here are a few highlights that may be of special interest to our readers:

Metropolis (1927)

This is the restored version, with live music by the Alloy Orchestra.

The Seventh Seal (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman and starring Max Von Sydow, with the actor in attendance. Rather essential, and now more than a little poignant, what with the actor's recent passing and everything else going on in the world.

Sounder (1972)

When was the last time I watched this acclaimed film? It's an essential for fans of 70s cinema, such as myself. Cicely Tyson was in attendance.

Deliverance (1972)

Speaking of 70s cinema, here is another essential title. That banjo twang ... The cast reunited for the screening.

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)

Nifty creature-feature, but you can see how other filmmakers might have been inspired by it to create their own versions.

Network (1976)

Again with the 70s! OK, sorry, this is a personal favorite. Watch it and get mad.

Peter O'Toole, Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival (2012)

Part of a tribute and recorded in front of a live audience.

The film noir titles (Night and the City, The Set-Up) are also very appealing to me. Again, check out the schedule in full here and make plans accordingly. Watch a trailer about the event below.

