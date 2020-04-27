STAR WARS: RISE OF SKYWALKER is Coming Early to Disney+, Completing The Skywalker Saga

Star Wars Day gets an extra boost with news today that the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+ has been moved up two months to May the 4th.

That's good news for fans who have subsribed to the service only to wonder where the final film in the Skywalker Saga was when it went to digital back at the end of March. One week from today you can use your entire Stay at Home day to watch all nine Star Wars films, in whatever order you deem fit, save for breaks to watch the finale of Clone Wars and the first episode of Disney Gallery The Mandalorian.