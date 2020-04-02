SXSW Coverage International News International Features Festival Features Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Mailchimp And Oscilloscope Present The SXSW 2020 Short Film Collection - Now Online!
One of the first indicators that we were in trouble was when SXSW finally announced that they were not going forward with the festival. It was quite the blow and everyone at ScreenAnarchy felt tremendously bad for our friends that were set to premiere their films at the festival.
Now that things have escalted, a lot, most of us should be at home, doing our parts to flatten the curve. But what to do with all that time? Well, Mailchimp and Oscilloscope Laboratories have brought together 64 of the short films that were to play at the festival and created a platform where you can watch them all.
Eight of the sixty-four are from the Midnight program which will be of special interest to ScreenAnarchy readers, like Stucco, where this header image is from.
SXSW has long been a champion of independent filmmakers, and premiering a short film at the festival is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for creators to share their vision with the world. When the City of Austin had to cancel this year’s festival, hundreds of filmmakers lost the opportunity for their work to be seen.Together, Mailchimp and Oscilloscope Laboratories have created a digital home for this incredible slate of short films, so you can watch them from wherever you are. While we can’t replace the camaraderie of the SXSW festival, watching these films is a way to support the artists you love and connect to the world around you, during a time when we could all use a little more connection.This comprehensive collection features shorts from all of SXSW 2020's film categories, including Animated, Documentary, Made in Texas, Midnight, Narrative, and Texas High School.
