Mailchimp And Oscilloscope Present The SXSW 2020 Short Film Collection - Now Online!

One of the first indicators that we were in trouble was when SXSW finally announced that they were not going forward with the festival. It was quite the blow and everyone at ScreenAnarchy felt tremendously bad for our friends that were set to premiere their films at the festival.

Now that things have escalted, a lot, most of us should be at home, doing our parts to flatten the curve. But what to do with all that time? Well, Mailchimp and Oscilloscope Laboratories have brought together 64 of the short films that were to play at the festival and created a platform where you can watch them all.

Eight of the sixty-four are from the Midnight program which will be of special interest to ScreenAnarchy readers, like Stucco, where this header image is from.