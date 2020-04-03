FOR JENNIFER: First Clip of an Unflattering Selfie, From Indie Horror Available Now On Demand

There any number of 'show me such and such a number picture on your phone' requests going on our social media accounts right now.

What if you found a selfie that you did not take? It looks like a vicitm in Jody Barton’s micro horror flick For Jennifer will find out soon in this clip that was sent out. For Jennifer is available now On Demand.

After a surprise horror themed birthday party, Jennifer gets a scare that leads to an accident. Jennifer is a horror blogger and huge horror movie fan. Her friends, to cheer her up after the accident, decide they could make a movie. They collect their gopro cameras and phones and begin to shoot. Soon, the discoveries of other low budget horror films similar to theirs begin to intersect with their own movie. This sends Jennifer on a journey to understand where these other "Jennifer" films came from. The journey leads to a discovery about the films she could never have imagined, and she realizes her participation has put her life, and the lives of her friends, in real danger. A danger they have to endure, whether by choice or not ... if they want to make a good horror movie.

Tiffani Fest, Felissa Rose and Dominique Swain star in For Jennifer. Lanett Tachel, Rich Finley and Nick Kekeris also star in the indie horror wirtten and directed by Jody Barton.