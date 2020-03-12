Watch Combustible THE QUARRY Trailer: Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon, Trouble

Pitting two of my favorite actors against one another, enacting a great premise with tension and turmoil on the near horizon?

Combustible is what I call it.

Shea Wigham and Michael Shannon star in The Quarry. Here's the official synopsis:

"From the novel by Damon Galgut comes this searing thriller, a tale of sin and redemption set in the wilds of Texas. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter (Shea Whigham, Joker) travels to a small town and poses as the man he killed. Though the congregation loves the drifter's sermons of forgiveness, the local police chief (Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, The Shape of Water) is suspicious of the man. Soon a gruesome discovery at a local quarry forces the killer to fight for his freedom."

Reads good to me, and the first trailer looks even better. Check it out below. The Quarry will be released in select theaters and On Demand, coming up on April 17, 2020.