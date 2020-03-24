THE ARCHIVIST: Check Out This Trailer For a Genre Bending Indie Sci-Fi Action Flick

Here is something that should be a lot of fun for fans of 70s dystopian cinema. Take a look at this trailer for Eric Hand's genre bending The Archivist.

In the year 2070, Calder Benson is a government Archivist Officer charged by an increasingly invasive and restrictive government to destroy all elements and remnants of his society's self-indulgent and avaricious past. Spaghetti western meets dystopian sci-fi in a twisted new throwback to the good ol days of cinemas' past. Filmed in glorious 35mm and featuring real life stunts. This film is sure to please fans of the old-school and new seeking something fresh in such a stale market.

Hand shot The Archivist on 35mm and an intereting bit of trivia is that he used the same models of cameras and lenses used to film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Eric Hand directed, edited, shot and supervised the music on his film. He also wrote it with Bo Gardner, which makes it nearly a one man show. And so far, that total control over his vision looks very intersting and entertaining indeed.

The Archivist stars Eric Hand, Dale Shumate, Butch Thompson, and Jennifer Giles.