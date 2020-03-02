Texas Frightmare 2020: David Cronenberg Makes His US Convention Debut At The Southwest's Biggest Event

With Dallas's Texas Frightmare Weekend less than two months away, I thought they'd made the last of their big guest announcements. However, a huge surprise just landed in my inbox in the form of this incredible coup.

Legendary director David Cronenberg (The Fly, Crash, Videodrome) will be making his first ever U.S. convention appearance at this year's TFW convention. While he hasn't made a straight horror film in a number of years, his legacy in the genre goes back over forty years and has helped shape what horror has become in the years since his early work. Cronenberg defined the body-horror subgenre with his early influential work like Rabid, The Fly, and Videodrome; all of which have inspired filmmakers like Steven Kostanski (The Void, Psycho Goreman) and Joe Begos (The Mind's Eye) among countless others.

Here's the official press release from TFW, who hold their event this upcoming May 1, 2, & 3 at the DFW Grand Hyatt and also features guests from John Waters' Cry-Baby (Traci Lords, Mink Stole, Amy Locane), Alice Cooper, Clive Barker, and many many more. Watch this space for more announcements to come

TEXAS FRIGHTMARE WEEKEND ANNOUNCES ICONIC DIRECTOR DAVID CRONENBERG

Cronenberg will appear all three days at the upcoming convention and film festival on May 1st, 2nd and 3rd 2020.



In the annals of dark fantasy filmdom, perhaps no other artist has made more of an impact than Canadian director David Cronenberg. From his early Cinepix shockers SHIVERS (THEY CAME FROM WITHIN) and RABID to his landmark psychological body horrors THE BROOD and VIDEODROME, to his epic, slime-soaked tragedy THE FLY, Cronenberg's cerebral, controversial, often stomach-churning mind-benders made him an international sensation with critics, fellow filmmakers and audiences alike. But while many of his colleagues and peers ended up retreading and repeating their past success, Cronenberg refused, instead opting to evolve the very idea of what a horror movie could be, with progressive films like DEAD RINGERS, CRASH, A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE and the unjustly overlooked M. BUTTERFLY.



As an actor, Cronenberg has made appearances in everything from John Landis' INTO THE NIGHT to Gus Van Sant's TO DIE FOR to his latest role in the neo-noir DISAPPEARANCE AT CLIFTON HILL. But he is of course perhaps best known and loved for his mesmerizing turn as the serial killer psychiatrist Dr. Decker in Clive Barker's NIGHTBREED.



Texas Frightmare Weekend is honored to host the U.S. HORROR CONVENTION DEBUT of writer, director, actor and icon David Cronenberg. You won't want to miss this...



Previously announced guests include Clive Barker, Jackie Earle Haley, Danny Trejo, Justin Long, Alice Cooper, cast members from Doctor Sleep and more.