ROOTWOOD: Podcasters Chase The Wooden Devil in Official Trailer
Fans of Marcel Walz's 2018 flick Blood Feast will be pleased to know that his new film Rootwood is coming out on DVD and Digital on April 7th.
High Octane Pictures is handling Rootwood's release and an official trailer was released this week. Have a look for yourself below.
From acclaimed director Marcel Walz (Blood Feast), and featuring scream queens Elissa Dowling and Felissa Rose, dare enter the forests of Rootwood this April.ROOTWOOD follows two students who host 'The Spooky Hour', a podcast about paranormal phenomena and urban legends. When they are hired by a Hollywood film producer to shoot a horror documentary about the curse of The Wooden Devil, they smell their chance to become famous. Together, with their friend, they enter Rootwood Forest and investigate the area to find out the truth about The Wooden Devil and his victims.Scripted by Mario von Czapiewski, ROOTWOOD stars Tyler Gallant (Alpha Wolf), Elissa Dowling (Death House), Sarah French (The Amityville Murders), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Tiffani Fest (Circus of the Dead) and Brandon Rhea (Fearless).From High Octane Pictures, ROOTWOOD available on DVD and Digital April 7.
