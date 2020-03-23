POWERBOMB Official Trailer: Indie Wrestling Horror Comedy on DVD & Digital This April

B.J. Colangelo (Deathcember) and R. Zachary Shildwachter's horror comedy Powerbomb is coming out on DVD and Digital on April 14th. Indican Pictures has a chokehold on the release and sent along this official trailer today.

If amatuer wrestling and horror are your things, you could save time and combine to two, keeping an eye out for Powerbomb on April 14th.