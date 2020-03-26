KING'S GAMBIT Trailer: AHS Star Blake Webb Leads Indie Urban Fantasy

King's Gambit is an new urban fantasy indie starring Blake Webb of American Horror Story (AHS) fame who plays a Herald, keeper of a mystical journal that can shape and alter world events.

The film comes from the mind of Joseph Sayer, who wrote and produced the feature King's Gambit that will release in theatres (if available) and on home video (definitely) April 3, 2020 from Indican Pictures (Boondock Saints).

Besides Blake, King's Gambit stars Rebecca Galaraza (The Investigator) as Ashley, along with Reggie Peters (HazMat) and Wade Hunt Williams.

Following the film's initial release. it will hit DVD. Fans of indie thrillers, or of fantasy-focused features, can see King's Gambit on the big screen (if you have it at home) throughout the month of April.

Check out the trailer below: