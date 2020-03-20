INHERITANCE Trailer: Lily Collins And Simon Pegg Star in New Vaughn Stein Thriller

Vaughn Stein's Inheritance is coming to your homes in April. The official trailer arrived last night. We hope you do not mind that we waited until we got a good night's sleep before posting this morning. It's been a wee bit crazy out there.

A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Stein's latest film, following his debut feature film Terminal with Margot Robbie, will first appear on DirecTV on April 23rd. It may be in cinemas on May 22nd but for sure will be on Digital and On Demand on at date.

Inheritance reuintes Stein with his Terminal star Simon Pegg. It also stars Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford and Patrick Warburton.