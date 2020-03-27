Frontières: Executive Director Lindsay Peters Exits After Six Years

Well. This is not how we expected to start our weekend. Lindsay Peters, the executive director of Frontières, has decided to step down from leading the genre industry platform that has helped over five dozen genre films get the resources they need to get made and distributed.

We will let the press release speak for her, I can only say that I am deeply grateful to Lindsay for allowing myself and ScreenAnarchy to participate in Frontières during her tenure. No other co-production market has opened their doors as wide to myself and the other Anarchists, Izzy and Josh, who have covered the market and its programs in recent years.

I often felt like an outsider while there, the monkey with a typewriter who could only hammer away at his keyboard, sharing all his thoughts on the projects each year. But even recently with the upcoming release of We Summon The Darkness I was reminded by one of its producers that we were there first, talking about his project. Thanks to Lindsay and her team, we were able to be a part of that.

We eagerly await word on what Lindsay moves on to next.