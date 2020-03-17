BEHIND YOU: Poster & Trailer For Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon's Debut Horror Flick
Behind You, the directorial debut from Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon, will be available on April 17th from Vertical Entertainment.
Now, at the very least, Behind You will be available on VOD on that date. As we are living in interesting times it remains to be seen if the planned theatrical release will be going ahead on the same date.
Watch the trailer below and look Behind You for this indie horror flick on April 17th.
Vertical Entertainment has released the trailer and poster for demonic horror film BEHIND YOU! In this directorial debut from Andrew Mecham and Matthew Whedon, two young sisters find that all the mirrors in their estranged aunt's house are covered or hidden. When one of them happens upon a mirror in the basement, she unknowingly releases a malicious demon.BEHIND YOU stars Jan Broberg (ABDUCTED IN PLAIN SIGHT), Addy Miller (THE WALKING DEAD), Elizabeth Birkner and Philip Brodie and is produced by Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing's Tremendum Pictures alongside Parallelogram.BEHIND YOU will be in theaters and on VOD on April 17, 2020.
