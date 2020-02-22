Trailer: PALLU PADAMA PAATHUKA, A Sexy Zom-Com From India Warns Us To Watch Our For The Teeth!

There is no doubt that when it comes to the horror comedy, Tamil Nadu's Kollywood is the king in India. No other industry churns them out at such an insane rate, and with a relatively decent success record. In the past, the Tamil industry has delivered genuine hits like Karthik Subbaraj's debut, Pizza; Shakti Soundar Rajan's genre fest hit, Miruthan, and one of my personal favorites, Raghava Lawrence's insane Kanchana.

Over the last few years producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja has introduced a sexier brand of horror comedy into the mix. With his last feature, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, a haunted house movie heavily inspired by the viral hit Handjob Cabin, Raja proved that even though the film ruffled some feathers, he could still deliver a hit with a more restrictive A rating.

Raja is back with another raunchy project in Pallu Padama Paathaka, a film whose title alone - which translates roughly to Avoid Using Your Teeth - is sure to drum up controversy. Starring Attakathi Dinesh and Sanchita Shetty in the lead roles with a number of popular comedians and character actors in supporting roles, Pallu Padama Paathaka looks like a wild ride involving sex, zombies, sexy zombies, Nazi swastikas, and plenty of double entendre.

Writer/director Vijay Varadharaj makes his debut here, after acting in a few successful Tamil features over the last few years. The film is an expansion of his popular Temple Monkeys YouTube comedy channel which not only creates original sketches, but also film spoofs that have managed to build a decent audience.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 13th, check out the trailer below