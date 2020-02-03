Lund Fantastic 2020: Swedish Genre Fest Now Open For Submissions

With the new year comes the anticipation of what will rule the festival circuit. Of course, that will not happen unless you get your film out there. Consider submitting your film to Lund Fantastic, one of the longest running European genre festivals in Sweden. Lund Fantastic will celebrate its twenty-sixth year in 2020 and is now open for submissions.

Lund is also a member of the European Fantastic Film Festival Federation, a federation of more than 25 genre festivals from all over the world. Very important if you're a European filmmaker looking at a chance to win the Méliès d’Or at Sitges at the end of the year.

Head on over to the official website for more information. You can also submit your film via FilmFreeway