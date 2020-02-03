Sundance Coverage International News All Interviews International Features Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works
Lund Fantastic 2020: Swedish Genre Fest Now Open For Submissions
With the new year comes the anticipation of what will rule the festival circuit. Of course, that will not happen unless you get your film out there. Consider submitting your film to Lund Fantastic, one of the longest running European genre festivals in Sweden. Lund Fantastic will celebrate its twenty-sixth year in 2020 and is now open for submissions.
Lund is also a member of the European Fantastic Film Festival Federation, a federation of more than 25 genre festivals from all over the world. Very important if you're a European filmmaker looking at a chance to win the Méliès d’Or at Sitges at the end of the year.
Head on over to the official website for more information. You can also submit your film via FilmFreeway.
Lund Fantastic Film Festival Announces 2020 Dates and Call for Entries!The Lund Fantastic Film Festival capped off its 25th anniversary celebration by proudly making it onto MovieMaker’s “25 Bloody Best Genre Fests”. Keen on keeping the good vibes going, the festival is pleased to announce the dates of the 26th edition, which creeps deeper into the fall season, starting on October 28 and closing on November 1.Special announcements are sure to follow in the months to come but as always, no festival cannot exist without the works of talented artists. With that in mind, the festival is now open to your submissions and eagerly looks forward to exploring fantastical works in the broadest sense.From the shudder-inducing to the darkly comedic, the unquantifiable to the wildly imaginative, with monsters both murderous or metaphorical, all these and many more creative efforts from all corners of the world could find a home at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival in Sweden, and all will happily be considered.For more details regarding submission, please visit the official website or you can head straight to FilmFreeway to submit your work.See you in Sweden?
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.