LOS ULTIMOS FRIKIS Trailer: Aging Cuban Rockers Fight The Winds of Change
We find the premise of Nicholas Brennan's documentary Los Últimos Frikis (The Last Freaks), a story about an aging Cuban heavy metal band Zues, a very interesting one.
Zues at first seems to have become the antithesis of what a heavy metal band is. Once a band that rebelled against the system, a voice to a rebellious generation, even serving jail time, Zeus is now a state-sponsored band, backed by Cuba's Agency of Rock (a real thing).
Brennan's doc followed Zues for ten years leading up to the band's first national tour, backed by the State. But has the future of Cuba and this new generation of Cuban youth moved on and left these aging rockers behind? Where most old school heavy metal bands around the World seem to enjoy an everlasting career from a fanbase that spans the ages Zues finds themselves up against a disinterested, new generation, albeit from a smaller more concentrated demographic from an island nation.
Los Últimos Frikis will be playing at the Miami Film Festival and Havana Film Festival New York this Spring.
You can watch the trailer for Los Últimos Frikis below.
