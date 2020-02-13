JURASSIC THUNDER Trailer: Dinosaurs With Guns. What Else do You Need to Know?

This one is for lovers of micro-budget genre fare.

Very micro budget genre fare.

Directors Milko Davis and Thomas Martwick have been making names for themselves by delivering indie horror schlock like Jurassic Dead and Tsunambee. Well, they are back, along with their dinosaurs in a new flick called Jurassic Thunder.

Look. Anything that remotely promises that a parody of Agent Orange is going to get chomped by a dinosaur is worth me taking a few minutes to write this movie up.

High Octane Pictures will release Jurassic Thunder on DVD and Digital on March 10th, 2020. Have a look at the trailer below and see if this is something you might be interested in watching.