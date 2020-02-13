NYAFF Coverage Weird Features Hollywood News Crime Movies Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
JURASSIC THUNDER Trailer: Dinosaurs With Guns. What Else do You Need to Know?
This one is for lovers of micro-budget genre fare.
Very micro budget genre fare.
Directors Milko Davis and Thomas Martwick have been making names for themselves by delivering indie horror schlock like Jurassic Dead and Tsunambee. Well, they are back, along with their dinosaurs in a new flick called Jurassic Thunder.
Look. Anything that remotely promises that a parody of Agent Orange is going to get chomped by a dinosaur is worth me taking a few minutes to write this movie up.
High Octane Pictures will release Jurassic Thunder on DVD and Digital on March 10th, 2020. Have a look at the trailer below and see if this is something you might be interested in watching.
When a covert desert base is forced to divert World War III against a formidable adversary, a group of commandos and weaponized dinosaurs are hired to get the job done.Heath C. Heine, Rick Haak, Jon Cotton star in a film by Milko Davis and Thomas Martwick.From the director of Tsunambee and The Jurassic Dead comes Jurassic Thunder.Available on DVD and Digital March 10, 2020 from High Octane Pictures.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.