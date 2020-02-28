Arrow Video Digs Deep For May 2020 With WHITE FIRE, THE WOMAN, DREAM DEMON, And More

THE WOMAN (US/CAN)

Almost a decade after Lucky McKee burst upon the indie horror scene and became a ‘Master of Horror’ in the making thanks to his directorial debut May, he teamed up with legendary cult author Jack Ketchum for his most shocking and brutal film to date: The Woman, an instant cause célèbre on its Sundance premiere.

The Woman (Pollyanna McIntosh, The Walking Dead) is the last surviving member of a deadly clan of feral cannibals that has roamed the American wilderness for decades. When successful country lawyer Chris Cleek (Sean Bridgers, Room) stumbles upon her whilst hunting in the woods, he decides to capture and “civilize” her with the help of his seemingly perfect all-American family, including his wife Belle (Angela Bettis, May) and daughter Peggy (Lauren Ashley Carter, Darling). The Cleeks will soon learn, however, that hell hath no fury like The Woman scorned…

Experience McKee and Ketchum’s uncompromisingly twisted vision of the dark side of the American family in a definitive new edition, including a 4K remaster and brand new bonus features.

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

– New 4K restoration supervised and approved by Lucky McKee

– High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation

– Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround

– Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

– New commentary with director Lucky McKee, editor Zach Passero, sound designer Andrew Smetek and composer Sean Spillane

– New commentary by star Pollyanna McIntosh

– New commentary by critic Scott Weinberg

– Archive commentary with director Lucky McKee

– Dad on the Wall, a brand new 75-minute fly-on-the-wall behind-the-scenes documentary filmed by the director’s father Mike McKee

– Being Peggy Cleek, a newly filmed interview with star Lauren Ashley Carter

– Malam Domesticam, an archive making-of featurette

– Meet The Makers, a short featurette on the making of the film

– Deleted Scenes

– Mi Burro, a short film by editor Zach Passero

– “Distracted” music video by Sean Spillane

– Frightfest Total Film Panel Discussion, a 2011 onstage chat about the future of American indie horror at the popular horror film festival, featuring Lucky McKee, Andrew van den Houten, Larry Fessenden, Adam Green, Joe Lynch and Ti West

– Theatrical trailers

– Image galleries

– Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Vanessa McKee