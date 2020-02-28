Arrow Video Digs Deep For May 2020 With WHITE FIRE, THE WOMAN, DREAM DEMON, And More
Arrow Video delivers another bumper crop of cult home video releases this coming May.
Among the incredible lineup is a UK-only limited edition set of Lucky McKee's incredible The Woman and its predecessor, The Offspring, the US will get The Woman only, without the second feature. Arrow also continues ot plumb the Nico Mastorakis catalogue with a new disc of Blood Tide (US/UK/CA), also Harley Cokeliss's Dream Demon (US/UK/CA), Jean-Marie Pallardy's cult classic White Fire (US/UK/CA), and recent festival hits, I See You (UK), which only got a DVD release in the US, and Empathy, Inc. (US/UK/CA).
Check out the details in the gallery below!
EMPATHY, INC. (UK)
Walk a mile in someone else.
After a multimillion-dollar deal goes bust, disgraced venture capitalist Joel (Zack Robdis, Succession) and his actress wife Jessica (Kathy Searle, The Good Guy) are forced to move in with her overbearing parents and try and start their lives again.
Desperate to get back on top, Joel runs into old friend Nicolaus (Eric Berryman, Marriage Story) and his business partner Lester (Jay Klaitz, Jessica Jones) – tech entrepreneurs seeking new investors for their company Empathy, Inc. Offering users the chance to experience X-VR – Xtreme Virtual Reality, they place them in the shoes of the much less fortunate to make them appreciate just how good they have it. As the investments start to roll in, Joel soon discovers that this start-up may have far more sinister plans for their ground-breaking tech – which comes with a terrible cost...
With shades of Pi, The Twilight Zone and Primer and exploring themes of identity crisis, poverty tourism and the greed of humanity, Empathy, Inc. is a twisted virtual reality chiller for the modern tech age that will really get under your skin…
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Original LPCM Stereo 2.0 Audio soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- New audio commentary with director Yedidya Gorsetman and writer Mark Leidner
- Behind the scenes 360 (degrees)
- Deleted Scenes
- International Trailer
- UK Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Chris Barnes – Brutal Posters
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collectors' booklet featuring new writing on the film by Brian Tallerico