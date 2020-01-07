EXTRACURRICULAR Trailer: American Psychos in High School

Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to release Ray Xue's horror/thriller Extracurricular on VOD platforms January 17, 2020. This marks Xue's first feature since 2012, when he directed the mystery drama Transcendent at the age of 18, while still in school.

Extracurricular, a film about over-achieving high schoolers with a murder club, is reminiscent of the kind of nihilistic story Bret Easton Ellis likes to tell and features some deftly shot moments of horror. Let's hope it carries the same kind of satirical edge.

The film follows four high school friends who have a secret pastime: planning and executing murders. But when one of their plans goes shockingly awry, the relationship between the group is put to the test.

Extracurricular stars Keenan Tracey, Brittany Raymond, Spencer Macpherson, Brittany Teo, and Luke Goss.

Check out the trailer below: