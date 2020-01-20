Children's Film Festival Seattle celebrates 15 years of bringing the best in kids' programming

Children's Film Festival Seattle (CFFS) is a cinematic extravaganza that celebrates the best and brightest in international films for children ages 3 to 14, including animation, feature-length films, short films, and hands-on workshops.



CFFS provides a joyous and dynamic setting that cultivates intergenerational relationships and inspires younger generations to participate as agents of change in their local and global communities. A number of programs will highlight current issues, centered on the experience of childhood in relation to climate change ("Earthwise" and "Microplastic Madness"), global migration ("Borders, Boundaries and Home"), gender identity ("Rainbow Roar"), and other important and timely concerns.



"We want children to come to the festival not only to be entertained by funny and fantastic films but also to discover common ground and become compassionate and pro-active global citizens," said festival director Elizabeth Shepherd. "Our message to kids is to welcome adventures, use their imaginations, overcome challenges, and dream of the ways they can make a difference in the world."



Stretching over the course of two weeks, from February 27 to March 8, 2020, the 15th Edition of the family-friendly extravaganza will include 175 films; works span across the globe to include 44 countries from North to South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Films by seasoned and accomplished professional filmmakers predominate in the lineup, but youth-made films will be highlighted in two programs of international and local work.



According to Festival Director Elizabeth Shepherd, the festival is purposefully curated for a diverse range of ages. For young viewers, the festival is full of stories of exploration and discovery, many of them to be found in the festival's 96 animated films. Visual storytelling in this category ranges from charming tall tales about animals, stories of friendship, and good times with family members, to adventures in outer space and incredible accounts of bravery shown by children who must overcome great odds.



"We look for films that show young people making a difference, charting their own courses," said Shepherd. "These films are meant to encourage our audience members to think of themselves, too, as courageous agents of change in their local and global communities."

Though the films in the festival show the broader world, the festival itself aims to be a cozy silver-screen experience for all-ages, with most films served up in Northwest Film Forum's two cinemas, seating 120 and 46 people, respectively. Films are categorized by age range, with animated programs for children as young as 2+.

Shepherd said, "Everything we do at our festival is warm and intimate, and geared to creating an age-appropriate experience that will enchant and inspire kids and their families."