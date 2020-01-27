BATMAN 2021: Suit and Bat-mobile Update

Hello there! Teerex here (I'm assuming you don't know me...yet)

I'm a big fan of Batman...like the fattest, lol and that's why today, I'll be updating you on Batman's suit and bat-mobile for Batman 2021.

Ready? This post has some spoilers so if you'd rather not, i'll totally understand 😉

It's already general knowledge that Robert Pattison will be playing our caped crusader, replacing Ben Afleck in what I'd like to call Disney's cinematic universe; what isn't is what suit he's gonna be wearing on his "crusade".

According to " batmanonfilm " we would be getting a glimpse of the suit and the bat-mobile very shortly as filming will start fully in Glasgow this February.

The website indicates that the batsuit is unlike anything that has appeared in any Batman movie.

Apparently, the suit won't have all the gadgets and high tech features of the Wayne industries costume. Suggesting Bruce Wayne would be the one to design the suit making this movie comic book accurate (since it's the start of a new trilogy).

I know what you're thinking...

Don't fret...the producers have confirmed that it's (the suit) in line with anything anything you'd (viewers) expect to see.

That's not all...

There are rumors that even the bat-mobile won't be all jacked up asin the dark knight's or Ben Afleck's...some reports on social media suggest that instead of a military-tank-looking bat mobile, we'd be getting a muscle car.

This comes days after ashthorp (the company responsible for designing the bat Mobile) posted a picture of a C7X; and it pretty much looks like something Batman would be comfortable in.

Could DC be taking a "MARVEL" hint? It kinda looks like they're going back to the "basics"...you know like iron man's first suit. Some rumors even say Commander Gordon isnt gonna be commissioner! He's going to build his way up there with the help of Pattison as batman.

Kinda like building up from Gotham 🤔

I mean nothing is written in stone but a little bit of guessing here and there won't hurt (just as long as you don't mistake me for Matt Reeves)

Stay tuned though; as I bring you more updates on Batman 2021...I'm Batman's sidekick after all 😉