THE WAVE Trailer: Justin Long Trips Hard in Gille Kalbin's Indie Thrill Ride

Gille Kalbin's psychadelic head trip movie The Wsve was quickly scooped up by Epic Pictures after its worold premiere at Fantastic Fest back in September. Wasting no time they are preparing ot release The Wave in US cinemas and on VOD on January 17th. A new trailer was released today, have a look below.

Justin Long (Die Hard 4.0, Accepted) and Donald Faison (Scrubs, Clueless) lead the unique modern-day parable that follows Frank (Long), an opportunistic insurance lawyer, who thinks he’s in for the time of his life when he goes out on the town to celebrate an upcoming promotion with his co-worker, Jeff (Faison). But their night takes a turn for the bizarre when Frank is dosed with a hallucinogen that completely alters his perception of the world, taking him on a psychedelic quest through board meetings, nightclubs, shootouts, and alternate dimensions. As Frank ping-pongs between reality and fantasy, he finds himself on a mission to find a missing girl, himself… and his wallet.

The Wave opens nationwide in cinemas and on VOD January 17th, 2020 from Epic Pictures.