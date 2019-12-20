STALKED: Trailer And Poster Premiere For Justin Edgar's UK Thriller

Justin Edgar‘s action-thriller Stalked has been acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment. They are planning a Digital and DVD release for February 4th, 2020.

Screen Anarchy has been asked to premiere the new poster and trailer for the flick. Have a look.

A female-driven action film set largely in one location, Stalked focuses on a young woman (RED 2’s Nathalie Buscombe) that wakes up in a deserted factory where she is hunted by an invisible force.

Billy Cooke and Vanessa Donovan also star.