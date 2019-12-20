Shivers Coverage Festival Interviews Weird Interviews Animation Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
STALKED: Trailer And Poster Premiere For Justin Edgar's UK Thriller
Justin Edgar‘s action-thriller Stalked has been acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment. They are planning a Digital and DVD release for February 4th, 2020.
Screen Anarchy has been asked to premiere the new poster and trailer for the flick. Have a look.
A female-driven action film set largely in one location, Stalked focuses on a young woman (RED 2’s Nathalie Buscombe) that wakes up in a deserted factory where she is hunted by an invisible force.
Billy Cooke and Vanessa Donovan also star.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.