Holiday Season Event: Find and rescue Santa in the world of Valnir Rok - Game codes for free!

Major update and the Quest for Santa are some of the latest activities in Valnir Rok!

The long wait comes to an end. Immerse yourself in the fantastic world of Valnir Rok, where you will determine your own destiny between fearless Vikings, cunning traders and cruel beasts.

Valnir Rok is an online sandbox survival roleplaying game inspired by Norse mythology. Players will awaken to find themselves on Valnir Island and must do whatever it takes to survive in a land of wild animals, mythical beasts, and violent men. As a hardened Viking warrior, butcher your enemies in bloody combat, build and improve village structures, and form a clan to expand your power and reputation. Battle against opposing clans, place bounties on hated enemies, and discover ruin artifacts to gain favor with the gods with great deeds and holy sacrifices. Might makes right in the Viking world of Valnir Rok.

But what's going on? It's Christmas time and Santa Claus still hasn't shown up? He has disappeared and nobody knows where he is! Find him and get one of only 2,000 limited Steam Keys for Valnir Rok with a lot of cool exclusive features - Our little gift to you for your endurance.

Looking for a nice and free Christmas present? You want to give a free Valnir Rok key to a friend? Find Santa, upload a screenshot of Santa in the Drekiberg Labyrinth, add the hashtag #valnirsanta and tag your friend. This works with both Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Furthermore, Valnir Rok has just had a major update that involves better damage calculation, distance based projectile drop and fixing of various smaller bugs. For a complete list of the updates, look here

“We really want to bring Valnir Rok to beta status in the next months. Therefore we are planning on adding some endgame content and really get rid of some annoying bugs.”, says Sebastian Rahmel, managing director of encurio GmbH.

