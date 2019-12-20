Early Jodorowsky Box, THE PASSION OF DARKLY NOON, and BEYOND THE DOOR From Arrow Video March 2020!
Arrow Video goes for the metaphysical jugular this coming March with a trip of amazing looking releases that already have me drooling and checking my couch cushions for cash. First up in an incredible box set of early films from Chilean master, Alejandro Jodorowsky. This set collects Jodo's first three films, Fando Y Lis, El Topo, and The Holy Mountain, all three of which having undergone 4K restorations premiering on home video here. On top of a mountain of previously available material gathered from various releases, there is plenty of new content including interviews and Jodorowsky's latest film, Psychomagic, an exploration of his own healing work. This set is exclusively available in the UK, and if you didn't have a region free Blu-ray disc player before, it might be time to invest.
But that's not all! For the US/CA market, Arrow have lined up The Passion of Darkly Noon, the sophomore film from Philip Ridley, director of The Reflecting Skin. US/CA/UK fans will get a brand new special edition of Ovidio G. Assonitis' Beyond the Door with a ton of special material. It's going to be an expensive month. Find all of the details below.
Alejandro Jodorowsky is one of world cinema s most fabled iconoclasts. Often venerated as the ultimate cult film director, the Chilean artist shot to prominence as a 1970s counter-cultural icon thanks to the masterful movies presented on this collection: Fando y Lis, El Topo and The Holy Mountain. These extraordinary films, presented here alongside his stunning new film Psychomagic, bedazzled audiences with their unique aesthetic, contrasting violence and beauty; the sublime and the sacrilegious; the mystical and the macabre...
Jodorowsky s first feature, Fando y Lis, tells of young Fando and his paraplegic sweetheart Lis s journey through a series of surreal scenarios to find the enchanted city of Tar. An acid-western packed with vivid imagery, El Topo stars Jodorowsky as a master-gunfighter who duels with four sharp-shooting adversaries on his journey across a desert dreamscape. In The Holy Mountain, Jodorowsky plays The Alchemist, a guru who guides a troupe of pilgrims on a quest to ascend the Holy Mountain in search of spiritual enlightenment. Jodorowsky s new cinematic experience, Psychomagic, A Healing Art, explores the directors radical therapeutic work.
Influential, controversial and endlessly fascinating, Jodorowsky s surreal masterpieces are presented here in stunning new 4K restorations, accompanied with a wealth of illuminating extras, and new writing.
LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- New 4K restorations of Fando y Lis, El Topo and The Holy Mountain approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Blu-ray premiere of Jodorowsky's new film Psychomagic
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations
- Original 1.0 mono audio and optional 5.1 DTS HD Master Audio
- Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Six collector s postcards
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Limited edition 80-page hardbound book featuring new writing on the films by Virginie Sélavy, Michael Atkinson, Bilge Ebiri, Mark Pilkington and archival articles
- Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly designed artwork by Matt Griffin
FANDO Y LIS
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers Fando y Lis, new interview
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- La Cravate, Jodorowsky s compellingly surreal 1957 adaptation of Thomas Mann s The Transposed Heads
- La Constellation Jodorowsky, Louis Mouchet s feature-length documentary featuring interviews with Jean Mobieus Giraud and Peter Gabriel
EL TOPO
- Film presentation in both 1.85:1 and 1.33:1 original theatrical aspect ratios for the first time
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers El Topo, new interview
- New introduction with Richard Peña
- A Conversation with The Son of El Topo, a newly filmed, extensive interview with Brontis Jodorowsky
- The Father of Midnight Movies, an archival interview filmed in 2007
- El Topo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
THE HOLY MOUNTAIN
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers The Holy Mountain, new interview
- New introduction with Richard Peña
- Pablo Leder: Jodorowsky s Right Hand Man, Jodorowsky s personal assistant remembers his time spent with the director
- The A to Z of The Holy Mountain, a new video essay by writer Ben Cobb
- Deleted scenes with director s commentary
- The Tarot, a short film in which Jodorowsky explains the secrets of the cards
- The Holy Mountain Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
PSYCHOMAGIC, A HEALING ART
- Blu-ray premiere of Jodorowsky's new film
- Original Trailer