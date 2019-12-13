Shivers Coverage International Interviews Teaser Trailers Festival Interviews Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
A Cow's Udder Will Explode If Unmilked And Other Wisdom Contained In OLD MAN FILM Trailer

An unmilked cow is a loaded weapon. This appears to be the general point of bizarro Estonian stop motion animation Vanamehe Film (Old Man Film) from Bad Hair director Oskar Lehemaa. Words struggle to summarize this one so, seriously, just check out the trailer below for a heaping helping of weirdness.

