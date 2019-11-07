Exclusive Trailer Premiere: SKIN WALKER, Chilling Terror

What evil lurks in the heart of Europe?

Recently emerging from the post-production process, Skin Walker is a psychological horror film from Luxembourg/Belgium that explores a very particular mystery. It's haunted a woman named Regine from her childhood onward. When a close family member is killed in a nasty manner, Regine must confront those childhood memories to protect those she loves.

Directed by Christian Neuman, making his feature debut, Skin Walker appears to be a potent combination of genre elements that we love. Here is the official description:

"Regine is a fragile young woman trying to build a new life - safer and happier than the one she had as a child. Escaping her trauma is not so easy however, and when her grandmother is brutally murdered, Regine must return to the village she once left and revisit the gruesome horrors of her past to protect herself and her family.

"Born at the Frontières Co-Production Market, Skin Walker mixes gothic images, supernatural terror and psychological drama into a tribute to the great European horror movies of the 1970s."

The great Udo Kier (Andy Warhol's Dracula), Jefferson Hall (Halloween, Game of Thrones, Vikings) and Amber Anderson (In Darkness) star.

We are pleased to present the exclusive trailer premiere below. Several images are included as well; click to embiggen. Visit the official site for more information.

