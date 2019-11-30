CONTRACTS: Indiecan And APL Film Pick up Sales For Canadian Indie Action Flick

Our apologies to our friends at Indiecan Entertainment for falling asleep on this announcement. At the beginning of the month, not too long after its World Premiere at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, Alex Chung's Canadian action indie flick Contracts was picked up for sales by Indiecan Entertainment and APL Film.

Indiecan will rep Contracts here in Canada and the U.S. APL Film will handle international sales and started repping the film at AFM earlier this month.

Take a look at the festival trailer below the official announcement.