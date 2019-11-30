Toronto After Dark Coverage International Interviews Sci-Fi Weird Reviews Horror Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
CONTRACTS: Indiecan And APL Film Pick up Sales For Canadian Indie Action Flick
Our apologies to our friends at Indiecan Entertainment for falling asleep on this announcement. At the beginning of the month, not too long after its World Premiere at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, Alex Chung's Canadian action indie flick Contracts was picked up for sales by Indiecan Entertainment and APL Film.
Indiecan will rep Contracts here in Canada and the U.S. APL Film will handle international sales and started repping the film at AFM earlier this month.
Take a look at the festival trailer below the official announcement.
Fresh from it’s ‘Best Action Film’ and ‘Best Fight Scene’ award-winning World Premiere at Toronto After Dark, Alex Chung’s scrappy DIY martial arts indie Contracts has been acquired for representation in USA and Canada by Indiecan Entertainment, and international sales by APL Film.In Contracts, a team of assassins led by an extremist become victims of a superior killer. It’s killer vs killer, where none may survive.The deals were negotiated between Indiecan CEO Avi Federgreen, Warren Nimchuk and Brian Sweet of APL Film, and Unstable Ground’s Justin McConnell (on behalf of director/producer Alex Chung).“I’m really excited to work with these two companies to get this out to the world, as the film was a real labour of love for me,” stated director Alex Chung of the sale. “The action in Contracts hits really hard, and I look forward to helping bring that to action fans across North America,” stated Indiecan’s Avi Federgreen. Brian Sweet of APL added: “Given the success Alex has already experienced, we are anticipating even more accolades for the film, and for him, coupled with strong foreign interest as we begin introducing the rest of the world to Alex Chung’s filmmaking.”
