RETURN OF THE GHOUL LOG! Larry Fessenden Brings Shudder's Streaming Jack-o'-Lantern Back!

We reported on it last month and its finally here. Right now, everyone's favorite streaming jack-o'-lantern Ghoul Log is back! ... oh ... ahem. Everyone's *only* streaming jack-o'-lantern Ghoul Log is back!

Doing for the horror community what Yule Log does for Christmas nuts and Darth Vader Yule Log does for geeks, Ghoul Log is back for another year of festive horror-day cheer with Return of Ghoul Log!

This year's version was created by the great Larry Fessenden. He says his long unbroken feed of a lit jack-o'-lantern is accompanied with what Fessenden calls, "spooky visitations, aural and visual, to this creepy tableau".

