RESONANCE: Terror Films Releases Poster For Trailer After Acquiring Dutch Horror Flick

We do not get to talk about Dutch genre cinema too much, so if something comes up on our radar it may be worth sharing with you.

Terror Films have acquired North American rights to Siar Sedig’s horror flick Resonance. They have set a digital release date for Friday, October 11th! They have also released a poster and trailer for the flick, which you see to the left and watch below.

...the film centers around a couple Max (Max Croes) and Elena (Nastassia Firestone). Together, they decide to venture off to a remote wooded area for a much-needed break from work and life. However, once there, they discover strange noises - originating from deep within the woods. Elena is in desperate need of a doctor and Max realizes there's no way out but to go straight through the forest, in search of help; but something doesn't want them to leave...

While the Resonance toured the festival circuit it did well, racking up ten awards during its run.

Over the next few months you should be able to find Resonance on iTunes, Xbox, Google Play, Prime Video, Tubi TV and many more Digital platforms. Keep an eye out for it.