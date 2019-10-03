RAIGA: GOD OF THE MONSTERS: Watch The Official Trailer Premiere For The North American Video Release

Boutique extreme cinema label SRS is releasing the kaiju flick Raiga God of the Monsters on all region Bluray and VHS. Screen Anarchy is here to premiere the offical trailer for the North American release of the independant kaiju flick.

Global warming leads to excessive melting of the southern polar ice cap, disrupting Earth’s ecosystem. The receding ice brings long dormant ancient sea creatures back to life, monsters that set their sights on Japan. Among the kaiju is an enormous sea beast the locals refer to as the legendary Raiga. The monster attacks the city of Asakusa, bringing death and destruction as he tramples building and lays waste to the military. Can Raiga be stopped, or will all of Japan be destroyed by his fury?

A link to purchase your copy of Raiga God of the Monsters can be found below.