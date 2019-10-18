Poster And Images From Marc Carrete's EL ESPIRITISTA

Asmodexia director Marc Carrete has been in these pages many times over the years and he's back again with his latest project, El Espiritista. Set in 1950's Spain the film follows a spiritist photographer who travels to a small town in an attempt to help a family tormented by some sort of evil spirit after the local priest's attempts at exorcism have failed.

It's a unique approach to a possession story that holds a lot of promise. Carrete attended the recent Sitges festival to present the project in their Coming Soon section with a proof of concept short film and while that short is still under wraps we have the first poster art and a handful of stills to show. Check out the gallery below.