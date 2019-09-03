WIRA: Watch The Final Trailer For Malaysian Martial Arts Flick Feat. THE RAID's Yayan Ruhian

Well. Check out this trailer for Malaysian martial arts action flich Wira from filmmaker Adrian Teh. Look for The Raid's Yuyan Ruhian while you're at it.

A man with ex-military force background prefers to deal with problems using his diplomatic ways, despite being skilled and fearless in fighting. However, he is forced to fight in his attempt to obtain justice for his family and community as he is left with no other options (via RF).

We don't know how we're going to get our eyeballs on Wira but this final trailer is good enough that we could be convinced to pluck them out and mail them to Malaysia in time for its theatrical run in November.

There are some good moments of action in the official trailer if you look for it. Sure, there is a lot of flash and dazzle in there, a lot of art direction noise that contemporary Southeast Asian action cinema seems to lose itself in. But there is evidence of some nice and intricate fighting happening in between the strobing lights to balance that out.