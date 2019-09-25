Fantastic Fest Coverage Weird Reviews Hollywood Features Indie Reviews Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Female directed Russian horror Murder Girl starts pre-production
Award-winning Russian filmmaker Diana Galimzyanova has a horror-comedy in pre-production, starring Ekaterina Dar.
Murder girl tells a story about a narcissistic serial killer blogger who must get rid of a stalker that terrorizes her before he reveals a secret that could destroy her popularity and also before he kills her.
The story has already started to unfold as the filmmakers began to post youtube vlogs run by a protagonist of the film and released a prequel music video called "Murder Girl: Counting Rhymes."
Murder Girl is written and will be directed by Diana Galimzyanova, whose previous works include award-winning Russian film noir The Lightest Darkness.
For more information about Murder Girl, please visit:
