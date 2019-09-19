NAIL IN THE COFFIN THE FALL AND RISE OF VAMPIRO Trailer And Poster

Oooh. This is something really, really interesting.

Our friend Michael Paszt is better known for his work with his company Raven Banner Entertainment. I knew in passing that he and I share a love for Mexico and that we have both spent a bit of time down there over the years. What I also caught a hint of over the years was of his love for Lucha Libre wrestling. Now he has a documentary about one of the sport`s stars called Nail in the Coffin - The Fall and Rise of Vampiro premiering at Fantastic Fest tomorrow afternoon.

This smashing poster and exciting trailer both came out throughout the week and we have them here to share with you. Paszt and Vampiro will be at the premiere tomorrow afternoon.