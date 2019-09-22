L'Etrange 2019: VIVARIUM Wins Grand Prize, THE ODD FAMILY: ZOMBIE ON SALE Wins Audience Award

The L'Etrange Festival wrapped up in Paris last weekend and while we may have one or two more reviews still in the pipe we were eventual informed that there were some award winners at its conclusion.

Lorcan Finnegan's Vivarium took home the Grand Prize Canal+, As part of the award Vivarium will be acquired for a future broadcast on Canal+. The Korean zomcom The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale. And hooray for Canada because Brandon Cronenberg of the family Cronenberg took home the Canal+ Grand Prize for best international short film with his short Please Speak Continuously And Describe Your Experiences As They Come To You.

The complete announcement follows.