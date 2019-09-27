ECHOES OF FEAR: Theatrical Release Schedule Announced, Tour Starts October 16th

Supernatural horror buffs take note because Brian and Laurence Avenet-Bradley’s award-winning Echoes of Fear will start its U.S. theatrical tour on October 16th in Los Angeles.

Tour dates are below the press release.

Brian and Laurence Avenet-Bradley’s acclaimed excursion into fear, Echoes of Fear embarks on a national theatrical release beginning this October.

Kicking off its big screen run in Los Angeles on October 16, the award-winning spookfest stars Trista Robinson, Hannah Race, Paul Chirico and Marshal Hilton.

Echoes of Fear received its World Premiere at the 18th annual Shriekfest Horror Festival, the longest running horror festival in Los Angeles, where it won Best Supernatural Horror Feature. 14 festivals have since followed and the film has won six Best Feature Awards.

Alysa inherits her grandfather’s house following his sudden death from an apparent heart attack. She cannot keep the house so travels there to prepare it for sale. While she is packing away her grandfather’s belongings some strange and unexplained events inside the house start to spook her and she soon comes to the conclusion that she is not alone there.

Even her pet mouse senses a presence. Something supernatural lurks in the house and she begins to believe that her grandfather was trying to find something before he died. When her friend Steph arrives they attempt to solve the mystery and what they uncover together forces them to confront the diabolical truth and the evil that hides inside.

Los Angeles, CA Oct. 16

Torrance, CA Oct. 24th

Chattanooga, TN Oct 24th

Johnson City, TN Oct. 24th

Knoxville, TN Oct. 23rd

New York, NY October (Date TBD)

San Francisco, CA October (Date TBD)

Greenville, SC November (Date TBD)

Pasadena, CA November 6th

Atlanta, GA November (Date TBD)

Palm Springs, CA November (Date TBD)

Boston, MASS. November 6th

Santa Monica, CA Nov 20th

Orlando, FL Nov. (Date TBD)