Crowdfund This: Artist Dave Cooper Embraces Live-Action Weirdness in the New Short SQUASH

Dave Cooper is an Ottawa-based artist with a fascinating background. After working in underground comics for companies such as Fantagraphics, Cooper shifted his attention to painting. He later embraced animation with work for such TV shows as Pig Boat Banana Cricket and The Bagel and Becky Show.

In 2016, Cooper released an animated short called The Absence of Eddy Table, which toured the festival circuit and won numerous awards. Now, he has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a live-action short film: Squash. Cooper describes his vision for the film as follows:

"I will take the luscious, bad-ass, bursting-at-the-seams, confident type of woman that I've obsessed over in all the media I'm best known for and bring her into the realm of cinema- while giddily making the most of the new tools of motion and sound on my creative palette. Think: the jiggling, overflowing, body positive exploits of a manic, sensual, effervescent crazy lady, immersed in a throbbing, dissonant audio soundscape. ...David Lynch and Russ Meyer thrust into a mud wrestling ring."

If you're intrigued, support this Kickstarter campaign and check out the artist's other works.