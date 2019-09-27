Co-owner of CD Projekt RED - to accounce new project - Mudita Pure on Kickstarter

Featuring an eye-friendly E Ink display, an ultralow SAR value and a proprietary operating system created in-house, Mudita Pure is available for pre-order starting today.

Warsaw, Poland (September 24th 2019) Launching today, Mudita Pure is a premium minimalistic phone designed to limit digital distractions and to improve your wellbeing in the modern world. With an ultralow Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) head value of 0.08 W/kg, a sleek design, an E Ink display, and a battery that is estimated to last up to two weeks, Mudita Pure is the perfect solution for those who want to stay connected while maintaining a healthy relationship with their phone.

The company launches its Kickstarter campaign today and offers a limited number of discounts of up to 40% for early supporters.

Mudita Pure on Kickstarter :​​ https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mudita/mudita-pure-your-minimalist-phone.

With a classic keyboard, 2G/3G/4G/LTE support, an ultralow SAR value, the ability to call and send text messages, global coverage and a music player included, Mudita Pure offers essential functions. It doesn’t have anything which could cause distractions or the overload of information that we are constantly exposed to. There is no screen emitting blue light, there are no apps which scream for our attention and there is no Internet browser or social media.

Mudita is founded by Michal Kicinski, the co-creator of CD Projekt, the gaming company behind The Witcher saga and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. While Michal saw the benefits that technology can bring to everyday life, he was conscious of the impact it can have on our health and wellbeing. This is why he created Mudita, a new kind of technology company which aims to promote a more balanced life in the modern world.

He says: “​At Mudita, we believe that great things happen when we’re fully present. As tech giants and brands aim to fill our lives with more technology and limit our privacy, encouraging people to share and live their life through their devices and platforms, Mudita wants to do the opposite. Our mission is to take away the pressures of social media and our always-online attitude through education and the stripping back of unnecessary tech elements of everyday products to focus on living our lives offline. We want to help people build a more balanced and healthier relationship with technology.”