Toronto 2019: SYNCHRONIC, THE LONG WALK, And GUNS AKIMBO Are Coming to Town
No matter how hard you try there is never enough time to catch all the films you want to at TIFF. Believe us, our own Kurt tries every year. Choices and sacrifices are made each year. This latest batch of titles announced by the festival have upped the ante with a number of titles we have been keeping an eye out for.
We will get the new films from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic), Mattie Do (The Long Walk) and Jason Lei Howden (Guns Akimbo). That's just the genre minded stuff that our friends have made.
There are also new films from Terrence Malik, Ken Loach, Quentin Dupieux and Kurasowa Kiyoshi in the mix as well.
The complete lists of titles in the Masters, Contemporary World, Wavelengths and Special Presentations/Galas are in the gallery below.
2019 TIFF MASTERS LINEUP ANNOUNCED
Under new programming leadership, Masters presents latest offerings from emerging and returning auteurs, including the World Premiere of Arturo Ripstein’s Devil Between the Legs
TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival® has revealed the 11 films that will comprise the 2019 Masters programme, with Brad Deane assuming the role of Lead Programmer. Deane continues in his role as Director of TIFF Cinematheque and as a member of the Festival’s Platform Selection Committee.
Featuring films set in Asia, Europe, North America, and Central America, the Masters lineup has titles that run the gamut, from dramatic true stories to dark comedies, from a black-and-white narrative to a documentary film, with a healthy dose of introspection and socio-political commentary throughout. The slate will bring two World Premieres to Toronto.
“One of the most exciting things about leading the vision for this programme so far has been the opportunity to explore what defines a Master and the role that these directors play in pushing the future of cinema forward,” said Deane. “I made it a priority to bring filmmakers into the fold that haven’t previously screened in this programme so their films can play alongside some of the more established names. By looking at the films in the programme, it’s apparent that mastering the form is only the jumping-off point for unique and powerful storytelling, and I am looking forward to the discussions that will emerge among Toronto audiences about what makes a master.”
In Devil Between the Legs, Arturo Ripstein directs a script written by his wife, Paz Alicia Garciadiego, about a warring old couple and their maid, who eventually takes matters into her own hands. Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson will come back to the Festival with About Endlessness, a series of vignettes documenting our lack of awareness.
American-Canadian Abenaki filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin will premiere her latest documentary, Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger, about the long struggle of Indigenous activists to ensure equitable access to government-funded services for First Nations children. British legend Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You presents a bittersweet tale of the gig economy in modern-day England.
Marco Bellocchio’s The Traitor is a biographical drama about Tommaso Buscetta, a mafia informant whose testimony led to the largest prosecution of the Sicilian Mafia in Italian history. To the Ends of the Earth, the latest from Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa, tells the story of an introverted travel-show host on assignment in Uzbekistan.
There are five first-timers in Masters this year. A Hidden Life, a portrait of Franz Jägerstätter, a conscientious Austrian who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II, will mark American director Terrence Malick’s first time attending the Festival in this category. Angela Schanelec’s I Was at Home, But... chronicles the aftermath of a 13-year-old student’s disappearance and his mysterious reappearance. Zombi Child, from France’s Bertrand Bonello, spans 55 years, jumping between 1962 Haiti and present-day Paris and dealing with the repercussions of colonialism. In The Whistlers, from Romanian New Wave director Corneliu Porumboiu, a corrupt cop travels to the Spanish island of La Gomera, home to a secret whistling language. And Elia Suleiman stars in his latest film, It Must Be Heaven, a dark comedy centred on a man who leaves Palestine only to find that his problems follow him everywhere he goes.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5–15, 2019.
Films screening as part of the Masters programme include:
A Hidden Life Terrence Malick | USA/Germany North American Premiere
About Endlessness Roy Andersson | Sweden/Germany/Norway North American Premiere
Devil Between the Legs (El Diablo entre las Piernas) Arturo Ripstein | Mexico/Spain World Premiere
I Was at Home, But... (Ich war zuhause, aber...) Angela Schanelec | Germany/Serbia North American Premiere
It Must Be Heaven Elia Suleiman | France/Qatar/Germany/Canada/Palestine/Turkey North American Premiere
Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger Alanis Obomsawin | Canada World Premiere
Sorry We Missed You Ken Loach | United Kingdom/France/Belgium North American Premiere
To the Ends of the Earth (Tabi no Owari Sekai no Hajimari) Kiyoshi Kurosawa | Japan/Uzbekistan/Qatar North American Premiere
The Traitor Marco Bellocchio | Italy
North American Premiere
The Whistlers Corneliu Porumboiu | Romania/France/Germany North American Premiere
Zombi Child Bertrand Bonello | France North American Premiere
