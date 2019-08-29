Telluride 2019 Preview Dispatch

46th Telluride Film Festival is proud to present the following new feature films to play in its main program, the SHOW:





• THE AERONAUTS (d. Tom Harper, U.S. – U.K., 2019)

• THE ASSISTANT (d. Kitty Green, U.S., 2019)

• THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM (d. Daniel Gordon, Australia, 2019)

• BEANPOLE (Kantemir Balagov, Russia, 2019)

• THE CLIMB (d. Michael Angelo Covino, U.S., 2019)

• COUP 53 (d. Taghi Amirani, U.K., 2019)

• DIEGO MARADONA (d. Asif Kapadia, U.K., 2019)

• FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC (d. Werner Herzog, U.S. – Japan, 2019)

• FIRST COW (d. Kelly Reichardt, U.S., 2019)

• FORD v FERRARI (d. James Mangold, U.S., 2019)

• JUDY (d. Rupert Goold, U.K.-U.S., 2019)

• A HIDDEN LIFE (d. Terrence Malick, U.S. – Germany, 2019)

• THE HUMAN FACTOR (d. Dror Moreh, U.K., 2019)

• INSIDE BILL’S BRAIN (d. Davis Guggenheim, U.S., 2019)

• THE KINGMAKER (Lauren Greenfield, U.S., 2019)

• LYREBIRD (d. Dan Friedkin, U.S., 2019)

• MARRIAGE STORY (d. Noah Baumbach, U.S., 2019)

• MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN (d. Edward Norton, U.S., 2019)

• OLIVER SACKS: HIS OWN LIFE (d. Ric Burns, U.S., 2018)

• PAIN AND GLORY (d. Pedro Almodóvar, Spain, 2019)

• PARASITE (d. Bong Joon-ho, South Korea, 2019)

• PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE (d. Céline Sciamma, France, 2019)

• THE REPORT (d. Scott Z. Burns, U.S., 2019)

• TELL ME WHO I AM (d. Ed Perkins, U.K., 2019)

• THOSE WHO REMAINED (d. Barnabás Toth, Hungary, 2019)

• THE TWO POPES (d. Fernando Meirelles, U.K., 2019)

• UNCUT GEMS (d. Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, U.S., 2019)

• VARDA BY AGNÈS (d. Agnès Varda, France, 2019)

• VERDICT (d. Raymond Ribay Gutierrez, Philippines, 2019)

• WAVES (d. Trey Edward Schultz, U.S., 2019)





Also playing in the main program is COUNTRY MUSIC (d. Ken Burns, U.S., 2019); WOMEN MAKE FILM: A NEW ROAD MOVIE THROUGH CINEMA (d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2019); and three short films: FIRE IN PARADISE (d. Zack Canepari, Drea Cooper, U.S., 2019), INTO THE FIRE (d. Orlando von Einsiedel, Iraq-U.K., 2019) and LOS AND FOUND (d. Orlando von Einsiedel, Bangladesh-U.K., 2019).



The 2019 Silver Medallion Awards, given to recognize an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema, will be presented to Academy Award winning actress Renée Zellweger (with JUDY), Oscar nominated actor Adam Driver (with MARRIAGE STORY and THE REPORT) and Oscar nominated Philip Kaufman (with newly restored THE UNBEARABLE LIGHTNESS OF BEING). Tribute programs include a selection of clips followed by the presentation of the Silver Medallion, an onstage interview and a screening of the aforementioned films.



Guest Director Pico Iyer, who serves as a key collaborator in the Festival’s program, presents the following revival programs:



• LATE AUTUMN (d. Yasujirō Ozu, Japan, 1960)

• THE MAKIOKA SISTERS (d. Kon Ichikawa, Japan, 1983)

• MR. AND MRS. IYER (d. Aparna Sen, India, 2002)

• UNDER THE SUN (d. Vitaly Mansky, Czech Republic-Russia-Germany-Latvia-North Korea, 2015)

• WHEN A WOMAN ASCENDS THE STAIRS (d. Mikio Naruse, Japan, 1960)





Additional film revivals include THE WIND (d. Victor Sjöström, U.S, 1928), and a new 35mm print of THE PHANTOM CARRIAGE (d. Victor Sjöström, Sweden, 1921).



Telluride Film Festival annually celebrates a hero of cinema – an organization or individual – that preserves, honors and presents great movies. This year’s Special Medallion award goes to the company that revolutionized sound, Dolby Laboratories.



Backlot, Telluride’s intimate screening room featuring behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians and filmmakers, will screen the following programs:



• 63 UP (d. Michael Apted, U.K., 2019)

• BILLIE (d. James Erskine, U.K., 2019)

• CHULAS FRONTERAS (d. Les Blank, U.S., 1976)

• THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH (d. Thom Zimny, U.S., 2019)

• LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE (d. Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman, U.S., 2019)

• NOMAD: IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF BRUCE CHATWIN (d. Werner Herzog, U.S., 2019)

• SOROS (d. Jesse Dylan, U.S., 2019)

• UNCLE YANCO (d. Agnès Varda, France-U.S., 1967) + BLACK PANTHERS (d. Agnès Varda, France-U.S., 1968)

