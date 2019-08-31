PURE Trailer: Hannah Macpherson`s Coming-of-Age Horror For HULU's After Dark Series

Hannah Macpherson's Pure, the final chapter of Hulu's Into the Dark anthology series, bows next Friday, September 6th. The streaming service released the trailer yesterday. Catch up with this female-led coming-of-age horror flick down below if you have not seen it already.

Hannah Macpherson directed her own teleplay based on a story by herself & Paul Fischer, and Paul Davis.

In this female coming-of-age horror story, several teen girls attend a Purity Retreat with their fathers each summer. One of the girls performs a secret ritual and begins to see a supernatural entity and the terrifying question emerges, what is more dangerous: the demon they've unleashed, or the pressure to conform to their fathers' expectations.

Cast includes Jahkara Smith (NOS4A2), McKaley Miller (MA, Hart of Dixie), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, The Good Wife), Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai, Heathers), Ciara Bravo (Wayne, The Long Dumb Road, To the Bone), Jim Klock (Wounds, Son of the South) and T.C. Carter (Blocks, Assassination Nation)