Locarno Coverage Cult Movies Manga Superhero Movies Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

MOTELX 2019: Lisbon Genre Fest Announces Full Lineup

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
Earlier this morning our friends at MOTELX in Lisbon, Portugal, announced the full lineup for this year's festival.
 
We already know that Ari Aster will be attending the festival with his new film Midsommar, along with a special presentation of Hereditary. On the repertory stage screenings of the first Friday the 13th and Alien films will also happen at the festival.
 
Today the festival announced it's full lineup of films and the thriller Ma and Ant Timpson's horror flick Come to Daddy will open and close this year's festival. 
 
Other festival hits coming to Lisbon include Tumbbad, Something Else, Swallow, It Comes, Harpoon, Bliss and The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
 
We have taken the official announcement and broken it up into a gallery below, including which eight films will be vying for the coveted MOTELX Award for Best European Feature / Méliès d’Argent.
 
Tickets for MOTELX go on sale this Friday. 
 
Complete programme of MOTELX announced: “Ma” and “Come to Daddy” bookend the 13th edition of Lisbon’s International Horror Film Festival
 
The 13th edition of MOTELX takes place between 10 and 15 September and offers more than 60 screenings to showcase the best of Portuguese and international horror, with guests such as Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary) and veteran actor Jack Taylor. Tickets go on sale this Friday, 30 August.
 
Tickets to MOTELX go on sale at 11am this Friday 30 August on www.ticketline.sapo.pt. They can be purchased at Cinema São Jorge’s box office from 3 September.

The opening session on 10 September brings the Portuguese premiere of Ma, a thriller by Tate Taylor (The Help, The Girl on a Train) with Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer in the role of a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers and hosts their parties in her basement – if certain rules are obeyed. Come to Daddy closes the Festival on 15 September with an equally bold and unexpected turn from Elijah Wood. Ant Timpson’s film merges gore and black humour to tell the story of a father-son reunion that goes absurdly wrong.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
MotelX
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.