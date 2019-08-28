MOTELX 2019: Lisbon Genre Fest Announces Full Lineup

Earlier this morning our friends at MOTELX in Lisbon, Portugal, announced the full lineup for this year's festival.

We already know that Ari Aster will be attending the festival with his new film Midsommar, along with a special presentation of Hereditary. On the repertory stage screenings of the first Friday the 13th and Alien films will also happen at the festival.

Today the festival announced it's full lineup of films and the thriller Ma and Ant Timpson's horror flick Come to Daddy will open and close this year's festival.

Other festival hits coming to Lisbon include Tumbbad, Something Else, Swallow, It Comes, Harpoon, Bliss and The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil.

We have taken the official announcement and broken it up into a gallery below, including which eight films will be vying for the coveted MOTELX Award for Best European Feature / Méliès d’Argent.

Tickets for MOTELX go on sale this Friday.

