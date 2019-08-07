MARY Trailer: Gary Oldman And Emily Mortimer Find Horror on The High Seas

Michael Goi returns to feature film making, after a length stint in television production, with his horror flick Mary. Giving permission to Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer to come aboard he takes them out on to the high seas for a turn at some isolation horror. The official trailer arrived to our shores this morning. Have a look below.

David (Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman) is a struggling blue-collar captain looking to make a better life for his family. Strangely drawn to an abandoned ship that is up for auction, David impulsively buys the boat, believing it will be his family’s ticket to happiness and prosperity. But soon after they embark on their maiden journey, strange and frightening events begin to terrorize David and his family, causing them to turn on one another and doubt their own sanity. With tensions high, the ship drifts off course, and it becomes horrifyingly clear that they are being lured to an even greater evil out at sea.

Written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows and Vanishing on 7th Street) Mary also stars Jennifer Esposito and Stefanie Scott. Look for it to sail into U.S. theaters and On Demand/Digital HD on October 11th.