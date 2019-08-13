"LEGEND OF DARK RIDER: The Beginning" Award-winning Fantasy By Titus Paar now online!



A mix of Game of Thrones and Conan with Titus own spice



The multi Award-winning fantasy epic by Titus Paar starring Stefan Cronwall, Ralf Beck, Urban Bergsten, JD Glickman, Tommi Korkeamäki, Pontus Olgrim, Linda Palmcrantz, Andreas Rylander and Faravid Af Ugglas



This is the first 20 min of an upcoming feature, currently in development.



contact.paarproductions@gmail.com if you are interested