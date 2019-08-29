GROUPERS: Watch This Preview Clip For Anderson Cowan's Dark Comedy

Screen Anarchy has an exclusive preview clip to share with you from Anderson Cowan's dark comedy Groupers.

Two all-American high school jocks Brad and Dylan (Peter Mayer-Klepchick and Cameron Duckett) are out for a night on the town when they are approached by the beautiful and seductive Meg (Nicole Dambro) at a local bar. Ready for what they hope will be a night to remember, the guys are subsequently kidnapped, drugged and awaken tied up face to face in an abandoned pool in the middle of nowhere. Absurdity and insanity ensue as we learn that Orin (Jesse Pudles), Meg’s overly flamboyant brother has been the target of Brad and Dylan’s homophobic bullying and that Meg is actually a grad student who plans to perform a psychological and somewhat sadistic experiment on them as part of her thesis, which poses the question, “is homosexuality a choice”.

In the clip we see Meg's brother, Orin, posting online under the psuedonym Hooded Homo. We would think that this is towards the beginning of the film before Meg kidnaps Brad and Dylan and begins her experiment.

Global Digital Releasing acquired Groupers and will release in Los Angeles on Friday, September 27th at the Laemmle Music Hall theater and will expand into additional markets on October 1st.