Toronto Film Festival Coverage Sci-Fi Cult Movies Festival Features Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works
CANDY CORN: Check Out The New Poster And Trailer For September Release From Epic Pictures And DREAD
Epic Pictures and DREAD are releasing Josh Hasty's Halloween-Horror flick Candy Corn next month. Just in time for the horror-day season, Candy Corn stars a bevy of horror alumni: P.J. Soles, Tony Todd, Courtney Gains, and Pancho Moler. You will find the horror flick in US cinemas on September 13th followed by VOD/Blu-ray on September 17th.
A new poster and trailer were released the other day. Have a look at the poster then find the trailer below to see if Candy Corn will become a part of your regular rotation in the years to come.
Epic Pictures and DREAD are thrilled to release the brand new poster and trailer for Josh Hasty's feature film, CANDY CORN, coming to select US cinemas September 13th and releasing on VOD/Blu-ray September 17th!It’s Halloween weekend and a group of bullies are planning their annual hazing on local outcast, Jacob Atkins. When they take things too far, he’s resurrected to seek revenge against those that wronged him.CANDY CORN is written & directed by Josh Hasty (In Hell Everybody Loves Popcorn), starring P.J. Soles (Halloween), Courtney Gains (Children of the Corn), Tony Todd (Candyman), Pancho Moler (3 from Hell), Sky Elobar (The Greasy Strangler), Caleb Thomas (The Terror of Hallow's Eve), Lovlee Carroll (Anabolic Life), Matt O'Neill (Edgar Allan Poe's Lighthouse Keeper), and introducing Nate Chaney.Produced by Josh Hasty, Courtney Gains and Matt O’Neill alongside executive producers Tony Todd, James Claeys (Local Boogeyman Productions) Justin Mabry (Trick or Treat Studios), Lindsey Kowalski, Benjamin Scrivens (Fright Rags), and Johnny Cooper. CANDY CORN is the first production financed by Local Boogeyman Productions.The award-winning SFX make-up team includes Justin Mabry (sculptor of the Michael Myers mask in the 2018 Halloween & co-owner of Trick or Treat Studios), Chris Gallaher (Vice, Fear the Walking Dead) and Erik Porn (Scream Queens, American Horror Story). Additional accredited effects team includes Russ Lukich (Hellboy 1&2, Jurassic Park III) and Emmy nominee, Dave Hartman (Transformers: Prime, Bubba Ho-Tep) with costume design by Cody Varona (wardrobe designer to stars, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Guns ‘n’ Roses).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.