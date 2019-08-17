CANDY CORN: Check Out The New Poster And Trailer For September Release From Epic Pictures And DREAD

Epic Pictures and DREAD are releasing Josh Hasty's Halloween-Horror flick Candy Corn next month. Just in time for the horror-day season, Candy Corn stars a bevy of horror alumni: P.J. Soles, Tony Todd, Courtney Gains, and Pancho Moler. You will find the horror flick in US cinemas on September 13th followed by VOD/Blu-ray on September 17th.

A new poster and trailer were released the other day. Have a look at the poster then find the trailer below to see if Candy Corn will become a part of your regular rotation in the years to come.